VIDEO: Female Fan Meets Ex-MI Captain Rohit Sharma & Touches His Feet Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash vs DC At Wankhede Stadium

A young and ardent female fan of Rohit Sharma got the opportunity to meet the former Mumbai Indians captain on the sidelines of the team's practice at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 6.

Mumbai Indians will play their second home game in the IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the iconic stadium on Sunday afternoon. The five-time IPL champions had hosted Rajasthan Royals but registered their home defeat of the season.

In a video that went viral on social media, a female was seen meeting Rohit Sharma while carrying her drawing of former Mumbai Indians captain and touched his feet. The 36-year-old acknowledged the fan's request to autograph on the drawing.

Rohit Sharma has been receiving massive support ever since he lost his Mumbai Indians captaincy ahead of IPL 2024. The veteran cricketer was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the skipper of the side. The unceremonious removal of Rohit Sharma from the captaincy duties by Mumbai Indians management received a severe backlash and criticism as many questioned the rationale behind it despite him leading the team to a record five IPL titles.

During the Mumbai Indians' matches, the chants of Rohit Sharma or 'Mumbaicha Raja Rohit Sharma' echoed across the stadium. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya received hostile receptions from the crowd in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and even Mumbai and was subjected to jeers and derogatory remarks throughout the match.