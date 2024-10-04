'Trossard Is My MS Dhoni': India Women's Team Spinner Asha Sobhana Explains Reason Behind Comparing Arsenal Player To CSK Icon; Video

Asha Sobhana called Leandro Trossard her MS Dhoni for being 'Finisher' aka 'Mr Clutch Player' for Arsenal | Image: X

Asha Shobana is currently part of the India Women's cricket team that is getting ready to play their first match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Besides cricket, Shobana is a football fan and supports Premier League team Arsenal. India's and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spinner recently revealed she considers Leandro Trossard as her MS Dhoni.

Premier League India posted a video in which Shobana showed her admiration for Trossard by calling him the 'Finisher' aka 'Mr Clutch Player' of the Gunners. She stated, "Trosaard will be coming as a finisher. He is my MS Dhoni, coming in and finishing the game. He has scored crucial goals and won us matches many times."

Earlier this year, during a Women's Premier League fixture between her club, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Uttar Pradesh Warriors, Asha recreated the iconic 'glasses' celebration while picking up a 5-wicket haul in the match. She became the first Indian to pick up a five-wicket haul in a match against UP Warriorz.

Asha Shobana sets her sight on Women's T20 World Cup

Asha Sobhana grabbed headlines when the 33-year-old from Kerala became the oldest woman to debut for India in May earlier this year against Bangladesh. During this years WPL, the Kerala cricketer took 12 wickets in total. Her WPL 2024 show propelled Sobhana in the Indian team

The leg spinner will now be playing her maiden T20 World cup. Speaking about her targets in the tournament, Sobhana was pretty straightforward. “Go match and match, do your best and win the first-ever Women’s World Cup for India,”