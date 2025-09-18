Asia Cup 2025: 'Bhadaas Nikaalna Chah Rahe Hain', Says Pakistan Fan As He Sends Warning To Team India Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super 4 Game; Video

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha (R). | (Credits: X)

A Pakistan fan firmly believes they can overcome the mighty Indian team in the Super 4 clash between the two sides set to take place on September 21, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. The fan labelled Pakistan as 'wounded tigers' and reckons they have plenty of fire in them to beat their arch-rivals.

Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan were comprehensively outplayed by India during the Group stage clash on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium, winning by seven wickets. The Men in Blue will once again start as favourites, given their in-form players and the multi-faceted cricketers they have.

Speaking after Pakistan's 41-run victory over UAE, the fan claimed:

"Dekhiye aaj i jeet ke liye na jashn toh banta hee nahin hai. UAE hamaara brother country hai, aur UAE se jeetke koi teer nahin maara. Lekin is jeet ki baad hume 21st ka match milna tha. Zakhmi sher jo dukhi hain, andar se saari apni bhadaas nikaalna chah rahe hain, saara gussa nikaalna chah rahe hain. Aur mujhe yakeen hai yeh 21st ko inshallah jeetegi."

(As far as today's win goes, we can't celebrate. UAE is our brother country, we haven't achieved much by beating them. But this win has set up another match against India on 21st. Pakistan are wounded tigers at the moment and they would want to avenge their defeat. I believe they will win on the 21st.)

Shaheen Shah Afridi's all-round heroics helps Pakistan trounce UAE by 41 runs

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a brilliant cameo of 29 off 14 deliveries, laced with two consecutive sixes in the final over. The 18-run over lifted the Men in Green to a competitive total of 146/9.

Although UAE made a promising start to their innings, their task of chasing down 147 kept becoming uphill when Pakistan's spinners came on. After his heroics with the bat, Afridi also took two wickets as UAE collapsed from 85/3 to 105 all out, losing by 41 runs.