‘India's Permanent Fixer’: Ramiz Raja Makes Explosive Statement Against Andy Pycroft After Asia Cup 2025 Controversy; Video

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja slammed ICC referee Andy Pycroft over the handshake row during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match on September 14. The comments from the former PCB chairman came hours after the PCB claimed Pycroft had apologised before Pakistan’s final Group A clash against the UAE. The Asia Cup match in Dubai proceeded in spite of the criticism and boycott requests from cricket fans and former players.

Speaking to reporters outside the PCB headquarters, Raja said, “Andy Pycroft is the favourite for Team India. He has officiated in 90 Indian games. I think he is a permanent fixer for them. This is blatant, one-sided, and it shouldn’t happen on a neutral platform.”

Did Pycroft apologise to PCB?

The PCB on Wednesday issued a strong statement over the Andy Pycroft matter. The video of Pycroft speaking to PCB officials behind closed doors also surfaced before the match.

The board in its statement stated, "The ICC's match referee, Andy Pycroft, has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team. Andy Pycroft had barred the captains of India and Pakistan from shaking hands during their match.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft's actions. Andy Pycroft termed the September 14 incident a result of miscommunication and apologised. The ICC has expressed its willingness to conduct an inquiry into the code of conduct violation that occurred during the September 14 match."

However, a source told news agency PTI "The apology has only been tendered for the miscommunication and ICC will only conduct its investigation only when PCB furnish further evidence as to what was Pycroft's fault." The ICC made it clear that Pycroft was found 'not guilty' in the entire incident.