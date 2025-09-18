 IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match: Will Suryakumar Yadav's Team Continue To Persist With No Handshake Policy Against Pakistan?
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match: Will Suryakumar Yadav's Team Continue To Persist With No Handshake Policy Against Pakistan?

The No Handshake controversy between both teams in the previous encounter on September 14 has been one of the major talking points of the tournament.

Suraj Alva
Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 08:50 AM IST
article-image

India and Pakistan prepare for round 2 clash in the Asia Cup 2025, which is set to be played in Dubai on September 21. On September 14, India effortlessly crushed Pakistan by 7 wickets, however, the win was overshadowed by the No Handshake controversy. The Super Four clash on Sunday will give Pakistan a chance to avenge it previous defeat during league stage.

Asia Cup 2025: Young Indian Fan Brutally Trolls Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nawaz In Dubai,...
article-image

Will there be another 'No Handshake' controversy between India and Pakistan

The No Handshake row between both teams in the previous encounter has been one of the major talking points of the tournament. Pakistan even went to the extent of demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft for failing to deal with the situation.

However a BCCI official said,“Look, if you read the rule book, there is no specification about shaking hands with the opposition. It is a goodwill gesture and a sort of convention not law that is followed globally across the sporting spectrum. If there is no law, then the Indian cricket team is not bound to shake hands with an opposition with whom there is a history of strained relationship,”

While ICC did not remove Pycroft despite two written letters sent by Men In Green, Pakistan, who as per reports, was planning to boycott the tournament, went ahead and played their match against the UAE to qualify for the next stage. The biggest question is whether both teams will avoid a handshake once again?

ICC Rejects Pakistan's Demand To Replace Andy Pycroft From Asia Cup 2025 After 'No-Handshake' Row...
article-image

Is it advantage India against Pakistan?

Going by the current form in the tournament, the advantage lies with India. The Men in Blue are in red-hot form, having won the opening two matches comprehensively, and they will look to do the same when they face Oman on Friday, September 19. Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat against India, and the batting lineup has been struggling for runs. Indian bowlers who have been taking wickets with ease will look to rattl Pakistan batting once again.

