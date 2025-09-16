 ICC Rejects Pakistan's Demand To Remove Andy Pycroft From Asia Cup 2025 After 'No-Handshake' Row During IND vs PAK Match: Report
As per the report, possible rejection, had been conveyed to the PCB last night. This is ICC's formal response to PCB's demand.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Image: X

The International Cricket Council has officially rejected PCB’s demand to replace match referee Andy Pycroft according to Cricbuzz. As per the report, possible rejection, had been conveyed to the PCB last night. This is ICC's formal response to PCB's demand. As per teh report the ICC, in its letter, has cleared the air on the matter and refuted Pakistan's belief that Pycroft was acting on behalf of the Indian team.

Earlier, Pakistan had launched a complaint over India's refusal to shake hands following the completion of the match. The PCB has accused Pycroft of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC’s Spirit of Cricket guidelines.

The board had also deemed Team India's action unsporting and against the spirit of the game and decided against sending Salman Agha for the post-match ceremony. Pakistan coach Mike Hesson was left fuming by the actions of Indian cricket team

However during the post-match press conference, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav offered clarity on Team India’s decision to not shake hands with Pakistani players. He said, “We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply. We are aligned with BCCI and the government. I feel a few things are ahead of sportsmanship. We stand with the families of the Pahalgam terror attack and also with the brave armed forces during Operation Sindoor.”

According to Espncricinfo report, PCB in it's letter stated that Pycroft, at the time of the toss, took Pakistan captain Salman Agha aside and told him there would be no handshakes at the toss. It goes on to say that Pycroft then spoke separately to India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

