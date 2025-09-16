Asia Cup 2025: Young Indian Fan Brutally Trolls Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nawaz In Dubai, Reminds Him Of Previous IND vs PAK Thriller; Video

Mohammad Nawaz (R). | (Image Credits: X)

A young Indian fan was heard brutally roasting Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz from the stands at the Dubai International Stadium during the Asia Cup 2025 game. The fan in question kept reminding Nawaz about the last over he bowled during the match against India at the MCG in 2022 T20 World Cup.

The 2022 T20 World Cup fixture against Pakistan hosted by Melbourne proved to be one the thrilling matches between the two sides. Chasing 160 for victory, it came down to 16 off the final six deliveries. Nawaz had then bowled medium pace as Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin had gotten India over the line with four wickets to spare.

In the video shared on social media, the fan was heard saying:

"Bata do na, yaad hai ya nahin. 2022 ka T20 World Cup aakhri over yaad hai ya nahin? Bataao na bataao yaad hai ya nahin? Bata ke jaao bhai. Bata do nahin toh main pareshaan karta rahunga. Yaad hai ya nahin, bataao na. Aakhri over aap hee ne daala tha, yaad hoga bata do na. Yaad hoga, 2022 ka T20 World Cup."

(Please tell if you remember or not. The final over of 2022 T20 World Cup. Please say if you remember or not. Please tell or I'll keep troubling. You only bowled the last over. Please tell if you remember. You will likely remember 2022 T20 World Cup.)