Watch: Carlos Alcaraz Steps Inside Prison During Visit To Alcatraz Ahead Of Laver Cup 2025

Before the Laver Cup tournament gets underway, US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz travelled to San Francisco's Alcatraz Island. During the tour, organised for players to familiarise themselves with each other, Alcaraz was captured in a viral video introducing himself with the phrase "Alcaraz to Alcatraz" while exploring the prison's corridors.

The video, shared on the official Laver Cup's X account, shows Alcaraz walking through the iconic prison hallways and stopping to take selfies with visitors as a guide explains the historical significance of the former federal penitentiary.

Through the tour, Alcatraz was able to engage with the host city's historical and cultural facets. The visit gave his time in San Francisco more depth, from the expansive views of the Golden Gate Bridge to the haunting quiet of the prison blocks. Additionally, it acted as a metaphorical break before the fierceness of team competition.

About Laver Cup

Alcaraz and other elite players will represent Team Europe at the Laver Cup, which begins in California on September 19

The Laver Cup 2025 will feature Team Europe, represented by Alcaraz alongside Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Jakub Mensik, Flavio Cobolli, and Tomas Mahac. The tournament structure spans three days, with players competing in nine singles and three doubles matches.Format of the Laver Cup

The competition's scoring system is progressive, with wins on Friday worth one point, Saturday victories counting for two points, and Sunday matches valued at three points. The first team to reach 13 points claims the championship trophy.In case of a 12-12 tie, the tournament will be decided by a doubles match, ensuring a definitive winner emerges from the competition.