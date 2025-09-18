Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming: How To Watch World Athletics Championships 2025 Men's Javelin Final In India

Image: X

The India vs Pakistan rivalry is set to resume again but on the athletics field. Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to face reigning Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The venue is a happy hunting ground for Chopra, who won India's first Olympic gold in track and field.

The 27-year-old Neeraj registered a throw of 84.50 metres in his first attempt to qualify for the final. Arshad Naddem on the other hand, looked off colour and was in danger of missing the final. However, he qualified for the final with a big attempt of 85.28 metres.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

History of rivalry between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem

In the last World Championships, which took place in Budapest, Neeraj registered a throw of 88.17m to win gold. Arshad was second with a throw of 87.82m. The last meeting between the two rivals was at Paris Olympics 2024 where Arshad won the Olympic gold by breaking the Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 metres. Neeraj had to settle for a silver medal with a best attempt of 89.45m. By trying to win the title in Japan, Neeraj is attempting to become the third male javelin thrower to defend the World Championships gold.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming details

When will Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem World Athletics Championships 2025 men’s javelin final take place?

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem World Athletics Championships 2025 men’s javelin final will take place on Thursday, September 18.

Where will Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem World Athletics Championships 2025 men’s javelin final take place?

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem World Athletics Championships 2025 men’s javelin final will take place at Tokyo National Stadium.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem World Athletics Championships 2025 men’s javelin final on TV?

The Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem men's javelin final at World Athletics Championships will be broadcasted on Star Sports network

Where to live stream Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem World Athletics Championships 2025 men’s javelin final?

The live streaming of the Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Men's Javelin Final At Athletics Championships will be available on JioHostar