Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When And Where To Watch India W vs New Zealand W On TV And Online

The Day 1 of the Women's T20 World Cup saw Bangladesh and Pakistan register a comfortable win. Team India is all set to begin their campaign against New Zealand On Day 2 of the tournament.

A win against New Zealand will be a statement of intent from WOmen in Blue that they are indeed ready to challenge defending champions Australia. All eyes will be on Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, along with openers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Deepti Sharma to hit the ground running.

New Zealand on the other hand boasts a solid blend of experience and youth, putting pressure on captain Sophie Devine and all-rounder Suzie Bates. Veteran players Lea Tahuhu and Leigh Kasperek are also key contributors, while all-rounder Amelia Kerr poses a significant threat to India, having made a strong impact in the WPL.

India W vs New Zealand W live streaming details

What time will the India W vs New Zealand W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match start

The India W vs New Zealand W match will begin at 7.30 pm on October 4th. The toss taking place at 7 pm.

Where will the India vs New Zealand match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup take place?

The match will be taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where to watch India W vs New Zealand W match live on TV?

The India W vs New Zealand W match will be shown on the Star Sports Network

Where to watch The India W vs New Zealand W match online?

The India W vs New Zealand W match can be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squad details

India women : Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, S Sajana, Yastika Bhatia, Asha Sobhana

New Zealand women: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer