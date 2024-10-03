 Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ICC Comes Up With Unique AI Tool To Shield Players From 'Toxic Content' On Social Media
PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
article-image

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a social media moderation tool at the Women's T20 World Cup to "protect the cricket community from toxic content" and create a safer and inclusive online environment for players and fans.

The tournament gets underway in Sharjah on Thursday with the final slated in Dubai on October 20.

What is the AI tool?

This AI-powered tool, in collaboration with GoBubble, monitors toxic content like hate speech and harassment across official and player social media channels, aiming to protect mental health and foster a positive atmosphere.

ICC head of digital, Finn Bradshaw said: "We are dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all participants and fans of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, it’s been great to see so many of the players and teams embrace our new initiative.”

article-image

Players sign in for new initiative

Over 60 players have already opted in for the social media protection service.

South Africa’s Sinalo Jafta said: “There is nothing worse than opening up your phone after a loss - or after a victory -- and regardless of what side you find yourself there is always some degrading comment about your personality.

"That protection for me is very big because players get to share their life with the world without the fear of being judged or criticised,” she added.

