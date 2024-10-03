2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Team India's Schedule, Squad And Where To Live Stream Matches

Indian women's team are aiming to win their first T20 World Cup | Image: BCCI Women/X

The 9th edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off today with a match between Bangladesh and Scotland in Sharjah. The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will start their campaign on Friday, October 6, against New Zealand in a Group A clash.

The Women in Blue are eager to follow in the footsteps of the men's team, who triumphed earlier this year, as they aim for their first T20 World Cup title. In the previous eight tournaments, Australia has dominated with six championships, while the West Indies and England have each secured one.

The Indian women's team enters the tournament with renewed confidence, having recently defeated both the West Indies and last year's runners-up, South Africa, in consecutive matches.

India schedule Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Indian women are placed in Group A alongside New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia. Harmanpreet's women will play their matches against New Zeland, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai. The match against Australia will be held in Sharjah. Apart from the clash against Pakistan (which starts at 3:30pm), all their matches will be begin from 7:30pm.

India vs New Zealand, Dubai (October 4)

India vs Pakistan, Dubai (October 6)

India vs Sri Lanka, Dubai (October 9)

India vs Australia, Sharjah (October 13)

If qualified, Semi-Final 1 Dubai (October 17)

If qualified, Semi-final 2 Sharjah (October 18)

If qualified, Final Dubai (October 20)

India squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor.

Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra.

Live streaming of Team India matches at Women's T20 World Cup

The upcoming Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports network while the live-stream of the tournament can be watched via the Disney+ Hotstar app.