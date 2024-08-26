Women’s T20 World Cup: India To Face New Zealand In Their Opening Fixture, ICC Release Revised Schedule

Image: X

The India Women’s cricket team is set to begin their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 journey on October 4, facing New Zealand in Dubai. Their much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan is scheduled for October 6 at the same venue.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday unveiled the revised fixtures after relocating the tournament from Bangladesh to the UAE.

How did India perform in the last edition?

In the 2023 edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup held in South Africa, India narrowly lost to Australia by five runs in the first semifinal.

India began their campaign with a 7-wicket victory over Pakistan in the opening match, followed by a six-wicket win against the 2016 champions, West Indies. India lost their first match in group stage to England by 11-runs, but they quickly rebounded with a victory over Ireland in the final group stage match, securing a spot in the semifinals.

Women’s T20 World Cup Overview

The Women’s T20 World Cup will take place from October 3 to October 20, with matches hosted in Dubai and Sharjah. The 23-match tournament will showcase the world’s top 10 women’s cricket teams, divided into two groups of five.

India is placed in Group A alongside six-time champions Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. If India advances to the semi-finals, they will compete in Semi-final 1.

Group B includes South Africa, England, 2016 champions West Indies, Bangladesh, and Scotland. Sri Lanka and Scotland secured their spots through the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier held in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Women’s T20 World Cup format

Each team will play four group matches, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals on October 17 and 18. The Final is set for October 20 in Dubai, with reserve days allocated for both the semi-finals and the final.