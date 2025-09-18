 100 Metres In 16.55 Seconds: Man Sets Guinness World Record For Sprinting Backwards With High Heels
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports100 Metres In 16.55 Seconds: Man Sets Guinness World Record For Sprinting Backwards With High Heels

100 Metres In 16.55 Seconds: Man Sets Guinness World Record For Sprinting Backwards With High Heels

Christian lined up facing away from the start line in the video of the record-breaking attempt. He was wearing a bright pink-and-blue long-sleeved top, red shorts and blue socks to go with his eye-catching blue heels.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Guinness World Record/X

Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez of Spain set a new, Guinness World Record by running 100 meters backwards in high heels in 16.55 seconds. His own previous record of 20.05 seconds, set on the Spanish TV show La Noche De Los Records, was shattered by the audacious feat. The official rules state that the heels must be at least 7 cm (2.76 in) tall, with the tip no wider than 1.5 cm (0.59 in), according to the Guinness World Records website. It is strictly forbidden to wear platform shoes.

Christian lined up facing away from the start line in the video of the record-breaking attempt. He was wearing a bright pink-and-blue long-sleeved top, red shorts and blue socks to go with his eye-catching blue heels.

When the timer went off, he took off with incredible speed and style, his heels clattering against the track. His feet racing backwards was captured in a playful point-of-view shot by a camera mounted on his chest. Once he crossed the finish line, Christian immediately kicked off his heels, savouring the undeniable relief of finally freeing his feet.

Christian Rodriguez past record

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Floral Tribute Paid To Late Meenatai Thackeray At Dadar's Shivaji Park; Security Measures Reviewed
Mumbai: Floral Tribute Paid To Late Meenatai Thackeray At Dadar's Shivaji Park; Security Measures Reviewed
100 Metres In 16.55 Seconds: Man Sets Guinness World Record For Sprinting Backwards With High Heels
100 Metres In 16.55 Seconds: Man Sets Guinness World Record For Sprinting Backwards With High Heels
'SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Presented Several Misleading, Fictional Things': UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak
'SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Presented Several Misleading, Fictional Things': UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak
Pune: Baner Residents Furious Over Garbage Dumping, Demand Immediate PMC Action (PHOTOS)
Pune: Baner Residents Furious Over Garbage Dumping, Demand Immediate PMC Action (PHOTOS)

Back in 2023, Rodriguez had set yet another world record, this time for the fastest 100 metres in high heels. Christian clocked a time of 12.82 seconds, which is only 3.24 seconds slower than Usain Bolt's 100-metre sprint world record!The record was previously held by Germany's Andr&#233; Ortolf, who achieved a time of 14.02 seconds in 2019

Christian has over 80 titles to his name currently. He holds records for:

Fastest 400 m in clogs – 1 min 1.38 sec

Fastest 100 m wearing flip flops – 12.10 sec

Fastest mile travelled balancing a pool cue on finger – 5 min 52.30 sec

Fastest 100 m on a space hopper (male) – 29.91 sec

Fastest 100 m carrying an egg on a spoon in the mouth – 17.21 sec

Fastest 50 m backwards wearing swim fins – 8.82 sec

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

100 Metres In 16.55 Seconds: Man Sets Guinness World Record For Sprinting Backwards With High Heels

100 Metres In 16.55 Seconds: Man Sets Guinness World Record For Sprinting Backwards With High Heels

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming: How To Watch World Athletics Championships 2025 Men's...

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming: How To Watch World Athletics Championships 2025 Men's...

Champions League 2025: Diego Simeone Given Red Card During Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid Match After...

Champions League 2025: Diego Simeone Given Red Card During Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid Match After...

Asia Cup 2025: Murali Kartik Terms Pakistan Team 'Childish, Churlish’ For Delaying Match Against...

Asia Cup 2025: Murali Kartik Terms Pakistan Team 'Childish, Churlish’ For Delaying Match Against...

‘India's Permanent Fixer’: Ramiz Raja Makes Explosive Statement Against Andy Pycroft After Asia...

‘India's Permanent Fixer’: Ramiz Raja Makes Explosive Statement Against Andy Pycroft After Asia...