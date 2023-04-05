'Times I had to apologise to my wife': Gautam Gambhir picture with amusing caption goes viral

Gautam Gambhir, whose stunned reaction to MS Dhoni's shory blitzkreig at the crease trended during the game against the Lucknow Super Giants, posted a picture of himself on social media with an amusing caption. Gambhir, who is a mentor for the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, posed for a picture with a number of his fingers raised and captioned it; "Number of times I had to apologise to my wife even though it was not my fault!"

Lucknow succumb to CSK in close fight

The Lucknow Super Giants made a promising start to their IPL 2023 campaign with an impressive victory over the Delhi Capitals. However, in their second match, they suffered a 12-run defeat at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium. The match was an intense battle, with both teams putting up a strong fight.

During the chase, Lucknow got off to a sensational start, with opener Kyle Myers delivering an outstanding performance, scoring 53 off 22 balls. But their momentum was short-lived as CSK's spinners began to take control of the game. They were successful in putting a brake on the Super Giants' scoring rate and kept landing regular strikes, denting Lucknow's progress.

Despite their best efforts, Lucknow finished with a score of 205/7 in 20 overs, falling short of the target of 218 set by CSK. Overall, it was a disappointing result for Lucknow Super Giants, but they put up a good fight and will look to bounce back in their next game.