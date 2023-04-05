 Watch: Virender Sehwag instigates uncomfortable banter, reminds Sreesanth of 'slapgate' before Harbhajan interjects
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Virender Sehwag instigates uncomfortable banter, reminds Sreesanth of 'slapgate' before Harbhajan interjects

Watch: Virender Sehwag instigates uncomfortable banter, reminds Sreesanth of 'slapgate' before Harbhajan interjects

Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth were involved in one of the most controversial incidents in IPL, when the former slapped his World Cup winning teammate which left him in tears.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
article-image

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has commenced and has been running smoothly so far. However, the cash-rich league has faced several controversies in the past, and one of the most controversial moments in the tournament's history occurred during the 2008 inaugural edition involving Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth.

Read Also
Watch: Mr Nags leaves Virat Kohli in splits before RCB skipper reveals how they can win IPL 2023
article-image

During the incident, Sreesanth represented Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings, and Harbhajan played for Mumbai Indians. Sreesanth was spotted crying on the field, and it was alleged that Harbhajan had slapped him.

Nevertheless, the players have moved past the incident, and they recently came together to celebrate India's historic victory in the World Cup. Harbhajan, Sreesanth, Yusuf Pathan, and Virender Sehwag were part of a special episode produced by Star Sports, which is accessible on their YouTube channel.

During the episode, Sreesanth spoke about his friendship with Harbhajan and shared that he used to hug the spinner before heading to play a match. Sreesanth also claimed that the hugs enhanced his performances. However, Sehwag interjected with a joke about the 'Slapgate' incident, which made both Harbhajan and Sreesanth uncomfortable.

Read Also
IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant meets Shubman Gill and others, shares candid moments in dressing room; pic...
article-image
Read Also
IPL 2023: Sehwag takes a swing at Prithvi Shaw, calls for batsman to learn from mistakes
article-image

Sreesanth: “I want to share that before playing a Test or any other match, I always hugged Bhajji pa (Harbhajan Singh). My performance always used to be better.”

Sehwag: “When did this hug trend start! Probably after the incident in Mohali.”

Harbhajan then quickly added: “Bhul jao yaar” (Forget it man).

Sreesanth also said that it started back in 2006, following which he exhanged a handshake with Harbhajan, who then said: “Kuch toh log kahenge” (People always say something).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Virender Sehwag instigates uncomfortable banter, reminds Sreesanth of 'slapgate' before...

Watch: Virender Sehwag instigates uncomfortable banter, reminds Sreesanth of 'slapgate' before...

IPL 2023: Sehwag takes a swing at Prithvi Shaw, calls for batsman to learn from mistakes

IPL 2023: Sehwag takes a swing at Prithvi Shaw, calls for batsman to learn from mistakes

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's masterful left foot strike leads Al Nassr to victory over Al-Adalah in...

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's masterful left foot strike leads Al Nassr to victory over Al-Adalah in...

Kim Cotton paves the way as first female on-field umpire in full-member men's T20 matches

Kim Cotton paves the way as first female on-field umpire in full-member men's T20 matches

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant meets Shubman Gill and others, shares candid moments in dressing room; pic...

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant meets Shubman Gill and others, shares candid moments in dressing room; pic...