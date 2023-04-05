Watch: Virender Sehwag instigates uncomfortable banter, reminds Sreesanth of 'slapgate' before Harbhajan interjects

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has commenced and has been running smoothly so far. However, the cash-rich league has faced several controversies in the past, and one of the most controversial moments in the tournament's history occurred during the 2008 inaugural edition involving Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth.

During the incident, Sreesanth represented Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings, and Harbhajan played for Mumbai Indians. Sreesanth was spotted crying on the field, and it was alleged that Harbhajan had slapped him.

Nevertheless, the players have moved past the incident, and they recently came together to celebrate India's historic victory in the World Cup. Harbhajan, Sreesanth, Yusuf Pathan, and Virender Sehwag were part of a special episode produced by Star Sports, which is accessible on their YouTube channel.

During the episode, Sreesanth spoke about his friendship with Harbhajan and shared that he used to hug the spinner before heading to play a match. Sreesanth also claimed that the hugs enhanced his performances. However, Sehwag interjected with a joke about the 'Slapgate' incident, which made both Harbhajan and Sreesanth uncomfortable.

Sreesanth: “I want to share that before playing a Test or any other match, I always hugged Bhajji pa (Harbhajan Singh). My performance always used to be better.”

Sehwag: “When did this hug trend start! Probably after the incident in Mohali.”

Harbhajan then quickly added: “Bhul jao yaar” (Forget it man).

Sreesanth also said that it started back in 2006, following which he exhanged a handshake with Harbhajan, who then said: “Kuch toh log kahenge” (People always say something).