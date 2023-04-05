IPL 2023: Sehwag takes a swing at Prithvi Shaw, calls for batsman to learn from mistakes

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag expressed his disappointment with Prithvi Shaw's batting performance during a match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Shaw, who was opening the batting alongside David Warner, got out for just seven runs from five balls while playing against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Needs to tweak technique

Shaw's dismissal came after he attempted to pull a short delivery from Mohammed Shami. The ball went wide and produced a top edge that was easily caught by a fielder at mid-on. Sehwag criticized Shaw for his batting approach, saying that he has been dismissed in a similar manner several times and doesn't seem to learn from his mistakes.

Sehwag didn't hold back his words and was harsh in his assessment of Shaw's performance. He expressed his disappointment with the young player's inability to correct his mistakes and improve his technique. Sehwag's comments drew attention from cricket fans and pundits alike, with many agreeing with his analysis of Shaw's performance.

Need to learn from peers

"He has been dismissed playing those kinds of shots so many times... but he should also learn from his mistakes, right?," Sehwag told Cricbuzz. The 44-year-old also reminded Shaw about his peers who are playing international cricket for India and he is still struggling to make a India comeback.

"Look at Shubman Gill, who played U-19 cricket with him and is now playing Test, ODIs and T20Is for India, but Shaw is still struggling in IPL. He has to make the most of this IPL platform and score runs.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 600 odd runs in an IPL season. Shubman Gill also scored big runs. So even Shaw has to be consistent with his IPL scores," added Sehwag.

Delhi's losing streak continues

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious with a six-wicket win, marking their second consecutive win in the tournament. Delhi Capitals set a target of 162 runs for the opposition team to chase. However, Gujarat Titans struggled inside the powerplay and were 54/3.

Despite the early setback, Sai Sudharsam played a crucial role in anchoring the chase with a determined knock of 62 not out from 48 balls. He shared an unbeaten 56-run partnership with David Miller, who scored a quick 31 not out from 16 balls, as Gujarat Titans secured a comfortable victory with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier in the match, Gujarat Titans displayed a disciplined bowling effort that restricted Delhi Capitals to 162/8. The team's wily spinner, Rashid Khan, was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/31. The fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph also gave a strong start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl, with Shami taking three wickets for 41 runs and Joseph claiming two wickets for 29 runs.

