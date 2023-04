RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against unchanged Punjab Kings

Hello from Guwahati 🏟️ πŸ‘‹



Are you ready for the first ever #TATAIPL game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium❓@rajasthanroyals take on @PunjabKingsIPL in Match 8️⃣ !



Which team will continue their season with a win? #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/L59gQa2pVF