IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya joins Rashid Khan & teammates for 'Sehri' meal; pic goes viral

Gujarat Titans marked a strong start to their IPL 2023 campaign by securing a comfortable 6-wicket win against Delhi Capitals. Following the victory, the team's skipper, Hardik Pandya, joined two of his teammates, Rashid Khan and Noor Lakanwal, for the pre-dawn meal of ‘Sehri’.

Rashid Khan, the team's spin sensation, shared a glimpse of the trio enjoying the meal together on social media. The photo showed the captain in a relaxed mood, sitting with his teammates and enjoying the food.

The Gujarat captain's heartwarming gesture has touched the hearts of people from different parts of the world, and fans have expressed their appreciation in the comment section of the post.

One fan commented: "What a captain Pandya, waking up early to be with his comrades"

"This is the real beauty of India,” wrote another.

The act of sharing a meal together is a common practice during the holy month of Ramadan, which is being observed by Muslims worldwide. It is a time of spiritual reflection and communal worship, and people gather to break their fast together before sunrise.

For the Gujarat Titans, the occasion was an opportunity for the players to strengthen their bond and celebrate their victory together. The gesture by the skipper, joining his teammates for the meal, also shows his leadership qualities and the team spirit that is essential for a successful campaign in the IPL.