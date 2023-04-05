IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders sign Jason Roy to replace injured Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have secured the services of English cricketer Jason Roy for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023 tournament. Roy was purchased for INR 2.8 crore, which is higher than his base price of INR 1.5 crore. This signing comes as Shreyas Iyer, an Indian cricketer, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a lower back injury.

Bangladesh all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, has also confirmed that he will not be available to play in the season.

Roy has previous experience in the IPL, having played in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In the most recent season, 2021, he played five games for Sunrisers Hyderabad and scored 150 runs, which included a half-century.

The 32-year-old has represented England in 64 T20Is and has scored 1522 runs with a strike rate of 137.61, including eight fifties.