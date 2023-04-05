'Helmet pe maar': Mysterious RCB player heard on camera, leaves fans guessing if it's captain Kohli

In a recent Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians with ease.

A video involving Rohit Sharma has emerged, creating a lot of buzz on social media. After Rohit flicked Mohammed Siraj's delivery for a single towards fine leg, a player was heard on the stump mic telling the bowler to hit the batter on the helmet. However, it is not clear whether the player was asking the bowler to target Rohit or Ishan Kishan. While some claim it was Kohli's voice, others have refuted the claim.

Netizens responded to the incident, speculating whose voice it was. Here are some of the reactions:

RCB's captain Virat Kohli and opener Faf du Plessis both scored half-centuries and put up an opening stand of 148 runs, helping their team chase down a target of 172 with 22 balls to spare. The pair played confidently, hitting regular boundaries, and secured a match-winning victory for RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians struggled with the bat after being put into bat first. They lost four wickets within the first nine overs, including their skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored only one run in 10 balls before being caught by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik off Akash Deep's delivery. Mumbai's poor performance with the bat resulted in an easy win for RCB.