 Watch: Adam Milne snaps Pathum Nissanka's bat with a thunderbolt in Sri Lanka-New Zealand 2nd T20
The video of the delivery that broke Nissanka's bat handle in the first over of the game can be seen as a testament to Adam Milne's exceptional skill and control.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
article-image

During the second T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Sri Lanka (SL) in Dunedin, Adam Milne, the Kiwi fast bowler, created a unique moment by breaking the handle of Pathum Nissanka's bat with a pacy delivery. The ball caught the splice of the bat and broke it off as it skidded from a good length. This impressive display of pace and skill left Nissanka in a tough spot at the very start of the match.

After losing in a nail-biting super over in the first T20I, New Zealand was determined to win the toss and field first in the must-win game of the 3-match series. The Kiwis were successful in their plan as they restricted Sri Lanka to a mere 141 in 19 overs. Adam Milne played a significant role in this victory by taking five wickets, making him the third New Zealand player to achieve a T20I five-wicket haul.

The video of the delivery that broke Nissanka's bat handle in the first over of the game can be seen as a testament to Milne's exceptional skill and control. It was a pivotal moment that set the tone for the rest of the match, which ultimately resulted in a convincing win for the Kiwis.

New Zealand's dominance against Sri Lanka was evident as they won both the Test and ODI series with a scoreline of 2-0. In doing so, they also dealt a significant blow to Sri Lanka's chances of qualifying for two major upcoming tournaments.

The Test series victory mathematically eliminated Sri Lanka from contention for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals scheduled for June. This was a major setback for the Sri Lankan team, who had been hoping to secure a place in the final by winning the series against New Zealand.

Similarly, New Zealand's triumph in the ODI series prevented Sri Lanka from directly qualifying for the upcoming 50-over World Cup scheduled in October. The visitors were left disappointed as they failed to secure a victory in any of the matches in both series, thus ending their chances of qualifying for these two major events.

