 ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill achieves career-best result, Virat Kohli also on the rise
Shubman Gill has achieved a career-best fourth spot while Virat Kohli has moved up a place to No. 6 thanks to Quinton de Kock's decline from No. 4 to 7.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 09:09 PM IST
article-image

Indian cricket stars Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have made significant movements in the latest ICC ODI Rankings that were released on Wednesday.

India captain Rohit Sharma has retained his spot at 8 and is the third from the country to be in the top-10.

article-image

Shubman Gill's record-breaking run in Jan

Shubman Gill has been in blazing form becoming the 5th India batter to score centuries in each of the three international formats, a feat he achieved this year and was also named ICC Player of the Month award for January.

His form was instrumental in India winning the T20I and ODIs series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand last month.

He played all 6 ODIs in January, amassing 567 runs at an average of over 113 and at a strike rate of over 126. Gill hit three centuries and a fifty, including a maiden double hundred against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

article-image

