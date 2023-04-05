IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant meets Shubman Gill and others, shares candid moments in dressing room; pic goes viral

Rishabh Pant was in attendance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, where he was cheering on his team, the Delhi Capitals (DC), during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against the Gujarat Titans. Despite not being a part of the DC squad due to his ongoing recovery from multiple injuries sustained in a car accident, Pant was present in the stands.

Notably, Pant was accompanied by Jay Shah, the honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), while watching the match. Later, he also took some time out to visit the Titans' dressing room, where he was seen posing for a photo with his Indian teammate Shubman Gill.

The official Twitter handle of the Titans shared the photo, captioning it as "A special guest in our dressing room!"

Ricky Ponting, head coach of the Delhi Capitals, had earlier talked about finding a way to involve Pant in the team's setup in some capacity. Despite not being able to play, Pant didn't miss out on watching his team in action during their first home match of the season, which took place on April 4.

Capitals poor start continues

The Capitals have been struggling to find their footing. They have lost both their matches and are eighth in the league standings, with a net run rate of -1.703. In their previous match, they suffered a six-wicket loss to the Titans.

DC batted first in the match and managed to score a respectable total of 162 for the loss of eight wickets. Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan were the star performers with the ball, taking three wickets each, while Alzarri Joseph also contributed with two wickets.

However, the Titans were able to chase down the target with relative ease, with Sai Sudharsan remaining unbeaten on 62 off 48 balls. Sudharsan hit four fours and two sixes in his innings, helping his team win the match with 11 balls to spare.