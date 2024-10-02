'Time Stood Still When I Saw Her Again' Mohammad Shami Shares Emotional Video After Spending Quality Time With Daughter Aaira

Mohammad Shami spends quality time with daughter Aaira in mall | Image: Mohammad Shami/Instagram

Mohammad Shami who is currently rehabbing at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after successful ankle surgery shared an emotional video post featuring his daughter Aaira. Shami met her daughter after a long time, and the father-daughter duo could be seen shopping together in a mall.

The pacer captioned the video "Time stood still when I saw her again after a long time. Love you more than words can say, Bebo,". Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan are living seperately and his daughter lives with her mother.

Mohammad Shami injury update

In a fresh blow for the Indian cricket team, pacer Mohammed Shami has been injured during his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). As per Times of India, the bowler developed swelling in his knees while he was recovering from his injury, leading to a delay in his highly-anticipated comeback.

A BCCI source said, “Shami had resumed bowling and was on trak to make his return to competitive cricket soon. But his knee injury has flared up recently. BCCI’s medical team is assessing the injury but it may require a bit of time,” Mohammad Shami has been sidelined since the 2023 World Cup due to ankle surgery.

The pacer recently expressed his dedication to making a comeback while emphasising the importance of not rushing his recovery to avoid re-injury.` Shami began bowling again in July for the first time post-surgery and has been gradually increasing his workload without experiencing any pain.

Looking ahead to India’s upcoming matches in the second leg of the World Test Championship (WTC), Shami made it clear that he won’t take any risks until he feels fully fit.

“Returning stronger is key for me. I don’t want to rush and risk getting injured again, whether it’s against Bangladesh, New Zealand, or Australia. I’ve started bowling, but I won’t take any chances until I’m completely fit,” he explained.

He also expressed his willingness to play domestic cricket if needed to test his fitness, emphasizing that being fully prepared for whatever comes next, regardless of the opponent or format, is his main goal.