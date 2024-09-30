 Tension Sparks Between Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami As Team India Stars Snub Each Other During NCA Inauguration; Video Viral
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya during inauguration of National Cricket Academy | Image: X

In a surprising turn of events at the inauguration of the new National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Team India stars Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami seemingly snubbed each other. In the video that has gone viral Hardik and Shami can be seen standing a bit farther from each other. The two stars didn’t even lock eyes as both were busy chatting with people nearby. 

Hardik and Shami both played for Gujarat Titans before, Hardik left for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. A few months ago, Mohammed Shami had narrated an incident when Hardik Pandya reacted aggressively towards his fielding lapse. Shami clearly expressed his displeasure towards Hardik's behaviour in public and asked him not to give such reactions.

Hardik Pandya will be next seen in action in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, while Shami is still working his way back from his surgery.

Everything you need to know about the new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru

 The NCA was inaugurated by BCCI's president Roger Binny with Jay Shah, Rajeev Shukla, and other officials also present there. The new NCA in Bengaluru has been renamed as the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

The facility is a visionary project of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, whose tenure will end by the end of November this year. Shah will take the bigger role of ICC chairman after his stint with the BCCI.

The Centre of Excellence will provide the next generation of cricketers with some advancements in sports science across the country. It is spanned over 40 acres and consists of three cricket grounds with 86 pitches in total.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah wanted to complete this project before his tenure ended. After India's recent performance in the Paris Olympics, Jay Shah even stated that the facilities at the new NCA will be available for Olympic athletes such as Neeraj Chopra.

