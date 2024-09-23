'Comeback Will Always Be Greater’: Mohammed Shami Continues To Train At His Almora Farmhouse For Team India Return; VIDEO

Mohammed Shami. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami continues to prepare to return to national colours as he trains relentlessly in the field of his farmhouse. In a video uploaded on September 23rd, Monday, the right-arm seamer was surprisingly seen swinging his bat and hitting sixes at will against spin-bowling.

The 34-year-old last played for India during the 2023 World Cuo final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Although Shami finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker, he managed only a solitary one in the decider as Australia romped home by six wickets to lift the title.

In the video uploaded on Instagram, Shami captioned it by writing:

"No matter how bad the downfall, the comeback will always be greater."

"I want to ensure there is no discomfort when I return" - Mohammed Shami

During a recent interaction in the Cricket Association of Bengal's annual awards ceremony, the veteran remarked that he will not return to the highest level unless regained full fitness. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he stated:

"I am working hard to make a comeback soon because I know I have been out of action for quite some time. However, I want to ensure there is no discomfort when I return. I've to work on my fitness, so that there is no discomfort. The stronger I return, the better it is for me. I don't want to rush and risk getting injured again, be it against Bangladesh, New Zealand or the Australia series."