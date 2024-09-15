'Favourites To Hum Hi Hai, Chinta Unhe Honi Chahiye': Mohammed Shami On India Facing Australia In BGT 2024

Mohammed Shami | Credits: Twitter

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami reckons his team will be the favourites heading into the mouth-watering Border-Gavaskar series which will be played in Australia later this year.

India registered a couple of historic series wins in Australia on their last two tours to stun the hosts. They then thrashed the Aussies in India in 2023 to keep the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.

The series will be played in a five-Test format for the first time this year with the first match starting in Perth on November 22. And Shami will be expected to play a big part in the team for India.

"Favourites toh hum hi hai, chinta unhe honi chahiye (We are the favourites, they should be worried)," Shami told PTI.

Shami's return to take more time

The Bengal pacer has been on the sidelines recovering from a knee surgery.

He last played international cricket in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and is now targeting a comeback in the Ranji Trophy to get some much-needed match practice before the Tests in Australia.

"Koshish jaldi hi kar raha hoon kyun ke main janta hoon kaafi time ho gaya hai team se bahar rehte hue (I am working hard to make a comeback soon because I know I have been out of action for quite some time)," Shami said.

I don't want to rush: Shami

He will be missing the upcoming two Tests at home against Bangladesh later this month and is likely to be unavailable for the subsequent three-match series against New Zealand as well but Shami doesn't want to rush his comeback.

"The stronger I return, the better it is for me. I don't want to rush and risk getting injured again, be it against Bangladesh, New Zealand or the Australia series. I've already started bowling, but I won't take any chances until I am 100% fit.

"If I need to play domestic cricket to test my fitness, I will," Shami said. "What matters most is that I am fully ready for whatever comes next, regardless of the opposition or format," he added.