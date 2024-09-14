 'I Love My Dosas, Murgh Malai Chicken': Team India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Opens Up On His Liking For Indian Delicacies; Video
'I Love My Dosas, Murgh Malai Chicken': Team India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Opens Up On His Liking For Indian Delicacies; Video

Morne Morkel has replaced Paras Mhambrey as Team India's bowling coach.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Morne Morkel. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India's newly-appointed bowling coach Morne Morkel has opened up on the Indian delicacies he is quite fond of. The former South African speedster, who will begin his stint with the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, stated that he prefers eating Dosas and Murgh Malai chicken.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir had strongly endorsed the ex-South African cricketer to be included in his coaching staff, having worked with him for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL. The 39-year-old had previously served in the same role for the Pakistan cricket team. The Transvaal-born former cricketer represented South Africa in 247 and snared 544 scalps.

Speaking in a video uploaded by the BCCI, here's what Morkel had to stay about the Indian dishes:

"I like a bit of Puri. For breakfast, I obviously love my dosas. Murgh Malai, chicken, and Naan breads but I think it's also important as a coach that you need to eat healthy and the rest of the players will follow."

