Ex-Pakistan Pacer Aaqib Javed Alleges World Cup 2023 Fixing, Accuses BCCI & Rohit Sharma of Rigging Toss; WATCH

Another allegation from Pakistan has come to the fore in this ICC World Cup 2023 with former fast bowler Aaqib Javed now claiming that the BCCI rigged the toss in favour of Team India in every match they have played so far.

Javed, who played 22 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan, also accused India captain Rohit Sharma of foul play during India's semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rohit flipped the coin and won the toss at his home ground and had no hesitation in batting first on a slow surface.

India posted a mammoth 397 for 4 in 50 overs thanks to centuries from Virat Kohli (117) and Shreyas Iyer (105) before bowling out the Black Caps for 327 with Mohammed Shami bagging a career-best 7-wicket haul.

Javed questions Rohit's technique at the toss

After the match, Javed levelled some bizarre allegations against the Indian team and the BCCI on a local Pakistani TV channel. He also spoke about the pitch controversy after foreign media reported that the surface at Wankhede was changed at the last moment before the first semi-final to suit the home team.

"The captains are invovled in the toss but if they both can't see it then it becomes the match referee's toss. Why do you bring the captains in the middle.

"The coin is tossed, not thrown. And he always does it. Williamson couldn't see the toss, so what was he doing there?

"Rohit Sharma throws the coin and does not toss it properly! What's the point of a toss when the opposition captain doesn't see the side of the coin?" Javed said.

Used pitch and fixed 2011 World Cup final

He further went on to accuse India of rigging the toss in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka which they won under MS Dhoni to lift the title at the same venue.

"BCCI is controlling cricket and ICC does not speak in front of them. This World Cup is planned, India will win it and India's win in the 2011 World Cup final was also controversial. The used pitch is also another controversial decision by BCCI," Javed added.

Allegations from Pakistan stemming from jealousy?

Notably, former Pakistani cricketers like Aaqib Javed and Hasan Raza have been repeatedly accusing India and the BCCI of cheating in this World Cup.

From Indian bowlers getting different balls to get more swing to the DRS being manipulated by the BCCI, Pakistanis have made some of the most bizarre and outrageous allegations only because their own players and team could not go beyond the semis after some poor performances from Babar Azam & Co.

Pakistan cricket itself is in turmoil with Babar stepping down as captain in all three formats before the entire selection committee was sacked by the PCB after the team's World Cup debacle.

