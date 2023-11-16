 Video: 'Rohit Sharma Deliberately Throws The Coin Far', Sikandar Bakht Accuses Indian Skipper Of Toss-Fixing In CWC 2023 Semis
Former Pakistan skipper Sikandar Bakht has accused Rohit Sharma of toss-fixing in the 2023 World Cup semi-final.

Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma at the toss with Kane Williamson. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Pakistan cricketer Sikander Bakht has come up with a stunning claim regarding Team India's 2023 World Cup semi-final victory over New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday. Bakht has made a shocking claim of Indian captain Rohit Sharma fixing tosses by tossing the coin away as far as possible.

Rohit Sharma won a critical toss at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, electing to bat first. The right-handed batter also set the tone with his aggressive approach against New Zealand's bowling unit by slamming a 29-ball 47. Later, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer slammed centuries to lift the hosts to 397. Mohammed Shami's seven-for propelled India to a 70-run victory and the final.

"Shararat Kar sakta hoon? Main ek sawal kar raha hoon agar hum dikha sake toss ke waqt. Rohit Sharma jab toss karte hain woh door fenkte hain aur doosra captain jaake kabhi nahin dekhta ki woh sahi usne call kiya. (Can I give a conspiracy theory? At the time of toss, Rohit Sharma throws the coin far from the range of the opposing captain. Thus, the opposition captain cannot go and cross-check about the call they made), Bakht said while speaking to Pakistan news channel.

