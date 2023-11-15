'All Those Morons Talking About The Pitch..': Sunil Gavaskar Hits Back At Allegations Surrounding Wankhede Surface; Watch

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar on Wednesday slammed the section of media and netizens who were questioning the BCCI and ICC for changing the pitch just before the World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand in Mumbai.

English media reports claimed that the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium was changed before the high-profile match to favour the Indian bowling attack as they are the home team and the BCCI has the biggest influence over the ICC.

But Gavaskar hit back at the claims, saying that the pitch was the same for both teams from the start to finish.

Gavaskar livid at allegations against pitch

"All those morons who were talking about the pitch being changed to give Indian bowlers the favour... this, that... I hope they will just shut up and stop taking pot shots at India just because it helps you to get eyeballs. This is nonsense.

"The pitch, even if it was changed, it was there before the toss for both the teams. It wasn't changed in the mid-innings or after the toss.

"Pitch is there for both teams, if you are a good enough team you play on that pitch and you win," Gavaskar said after India crushed New Zealand by 70 runs to reach their fourth ODI World Cup final.

