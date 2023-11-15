 'All Those Morons Talking About The Pitch..': Sunil Gavaskar Hits Back At Allegations Surrounding Wankhede Surface; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'All Those Morons Talking About The Pitch..': Sunil Gavaskar Hits Back At Allegations Surrounding Wankhede Surface; Watch

'All Those Morons Talking About The Pitch..': Sunil Gavaskar Hits Back At Allegations Surrounding Wankhede Surface; Watch

Sunil Gavaskar hit back at the claims, saying that the pitch was the same for both teams from the start to finish.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
article-image

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar on Wednesday slammed the section of media and netizens who were questioning the BCCI and ICC for changing the pitch just before the World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand in Mumbai.

English media reports claimed that the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium was changed before the high-profile match to favour the Indian bowling attack as they are the home team and the BCCI has the biggest influence over the ICC.

But Gavaskar hit back at the claims, saying that the pitch was the same for both teams from the start to finish.

Read Also
IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: India Make It Perfect 10 To Reach 4th World Cup Final After Kohli, Iyer & Shami...
article-image

Gavaskar livid at allegations against pitch

"All those morons who were talking about the pitch being changed to give Indian bowlers the favour... this, that... I hope they will just shut up and stop taking pot shots at India just because it helps you to get eyeballs. This is nonsense.

"The pitch, even if it was changed, it was there before the toss for both the teams. It wasn't changed in the mid-innings or after the toss.

"Pitch is there for both teams, if you are a good enough team you play on that pitch and you win," Gavaskar said after India crushed New Zealand by 70 runs to reach their fourth ODI World Cup final.

Read Also
IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'Pitch Is There For All The Teams': Sunil Gavaskar Slams Chatter Around...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Felt Terrible After Dropping Kane Williamson's Catch': Mohammed Shami On What Fired Him Up Before...

'Felt Terrible After Dropping Kane Williamson's Catch': Mohammed Shami On What Fired Him Up Before...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 'The Bowling Will Be Cherished For Generations To Come,' PM Modi...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 'The Bowling Will Be Cherished For Generations To Come,' PM Modi...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Sachin Tendulkar 'Couldn’t Be Happier That An Indian Broke' His Record As...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Sachin Tendulkar 'Couldn’t Be Happier That An Indian Broke' His Record As...

Pakistan Cricket Crisis: PCB Replaces Mickey Arthur With Mohammad Hafeez As Team Director

Pakistan Cricket Crisis: PCB Replaces Mickey Arthur With Mohammad Hafeez As Team Director

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: David Beckham Feels 'Lucky To Witness History' As Virat Kohli Scores...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: David Beckham Feels 'Lucky To Witness History' As Virat Kohli Scores...