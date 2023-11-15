IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'Pitch Is There For All The Teams': Sunil Gavaskar Slams Chatter Around Wankhede Stadium's Surface

Sunil Gavaskar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar has weighed on the widespread pitch discussions ahead of the 1st semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. The 74-year-old believes that the track will be the same for both teams and backs the hosts to perform well on any kind of surface.

According to media reports, the Indian management has requested a slow pitch for their world-class spinners to come into play. The reports have also claimed that the pitch could play the same at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

My story about India’s pitch switch ahead of today’s semi-final v NZ in Mumbai. It was supposed to be played on a fresh surface. Instead, it’s been moved to a pitch already used twice. ICC pitch consultant Andy Atkinson is not happy. Same could happen for the final. https://t.co/k5rrIjh3ZX — Lawrence Booth (@BoothCricket) November 15, 2023

Speaking to India Today, here's what Gavaskar said about the murmurs regarding the pitch:

"The pitch is there for all the teams, so I don't think there should be too much discussion on what this pitch will do or not do. I do believe that this Indian team is perfectly capable of handling any kind of surface. Having you seen that in the tournament so far. And if it's a drier pitch, which is likely to be the case simply because the rains have gone."

"So there will be there is no hint of any moisture. Yes, there will be one which there might be just a little bit of spin, no question about it. But the Mumbai pitch is generally very good for bating, so I don't think there should be too much of an issue. With the kind of bowling that we have, bowlers who have bowled superbly, whether they are bowling first or second, I don't think the pitch would be too much of an issue at all."

