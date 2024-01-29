 'They Will React': Michael Vaughan Reckons Team India Winning Series Despite England's Famous Victory In 1st Test
England pulled off thrilling 28-run win over India on Day 4 of the Test series opener at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Michael Vaughan and Team India | Credits: Twitter

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has reckoned that Team India will make a comeback and win the Test series despite losing the first Test against England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, 28 January.

England pulled off thrilling 28-run win over India on Day 4 of the Test series. After being bundled out for 420 in the second innings, the tourists set a 231-run target for hosts to chase. However, spinner Tom Hartley's seven-wicket haul helped England to dismiss India for 202 in 69.2 overs. With this India suffered their first ever defeat in a Test match in Hyderabad since 2010.

In his column for Telegraph, Michael Vaughan is of the opinion that India will be in a dilemma about what sort of pitch should be prepared for the remaining matches of the five-match Test series, considering England performing well on normal wicket.

"I still think India are favourites to win the series, because they will react. But India will be second-guessing themselves about what pitches to prepare. I don’t know how the pitches can turn any more than this one did, it ragged" former England wrote.

"I said before the series I thought India were better off preparing a flatter wicket than one with more turn." he added.

India created a spinning track in Hyderabad to assist the spinners. However, the spin bowling duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were not up to their best as they picked only 11 wickets between them. Both spinners conceded over 100 runs in the second innings.

IND vs ENG: ‘Hyderabad Test Triumph Is 100% Our Greatest Since I Became Captain’, Says Ben...
article-image

