IND vs ENG: ‘Hyderabad Test Triumph Is 100% Our Greatest Since I Became Captain’, Says Ben Stokes

England skipper Ben Stokes acknowledged the victory against India in Hyderabad as his greatest since coming into the role. The 32-year-old highlighted Tom Hartley and Ollie Pope's significant roles in the 28-run win as the tourists will walk away with a 1-0 lead.

The Englishmen inflicted India's first Test loss in Hyderabad as the tourists completed a remarkable turnaround after facing a 190-run deficit. England were bowled out for 420 after Ollie Pope's 196, while Tom Hartley's seven-wicket haul sent India tumbling to defeat in pursuit of 231.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Stokes said he had done his homework on the captaincy front, which he believes paid off.

"Since I've taken the captaincy on, where we are and who we're playing against, it's 100% our greatest victory. My first time coming out here and being captain in these conditions. I'm a great observer, I've watched how India operate in the field. Absolutely thrilled for everyone, Tom Hartley nine wickets, Ollie Pope first Test back after shoulder surgery. Tom came into the squad for the first time, he's heard a lot and had a lot of confidence [instilled]."

"Greatest innings by an Englishman on the subcontinent" - Ben Stokes on Ollie Pope

Stokes also reckoned that giving that extra rope to Hartley in the 1st innings gave him the confidence in the 2nd. The 32-year-old also added that they are not fear of failure.

"I was willing to give him a long spell regardless of what happened [in the first innings]. Whether that was the reason he got seven wickets and won us the game, who knows? Seen some special innings from Joe Root, but the whole innings on a difficult wicket, for me that's the greatest innings by an Englishman on the subcontinent. If you lose, you wake up in the morning, still have a good crack and life and move on. We don't fear failure. Go out and express yourself and you'll be all right."

Hartley took a pounding in the 1st innings, but learnt from his mistakes quickly to put India in a spin in the 2nd.