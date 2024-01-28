IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Fans Pay Big Bucks For Dirty Seats, Stands & Dilapidated Walls At Hyderabad's RGI Stadium



The current India vs. England Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium has captivated fans in front of their screens, but the experience for those in the premium box seats at the venue paints a different picture.

A spectator posted photos showcasing the less-than-ideal condition of the box seats, each ticket for which costs over ₹9,000.

Exclusive images obtained by The Free Press Journal reveal dust and dirt scattered around the seats and deteriorating walls in one of the stands.

This raises concerns, especially considering the venue's status as one of the newer stadiums in India and the significant investment made by the BCCI, the richest board in the organization, for yearly infrastructure enhancements.

Adding to the dissatisfaction, an English fan in the city shared a video depicting unsanitary conditions in one of the stadium toilets.

The fan also reported that security officials at the entry gates confiscated sun tan lotions, England flags, and water bottles. The overall experience was described as "extremely dirty."

“Sun cream, water and flag taken by security/police on the gates. Then not selling any bottled water or sun cream in the ground. Everything is extremely dirty too. Lovely toilets to boot. Can’t wait to come back for more tomorrow,” shared the fan, Benstarts, on X.

Complains during World Cup

Notably, this is the second instance of complaints against the Hyderabad stadium after it came into the spotlight for the pathetic condition of its seats before the ICC World Cup 2023 in October.

Fans had highlighted how the stadium seats were in a dilapidated condition despite charging a lot of money for tickets during the high-profile tournament.

And this happened even after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had released funds for the cleanup and overhaul of all the World Cup venues in the country. fift

Massive turnout in Hyderabad for 1st Test

But despite all the challenges, over 1 lakh fans have come to watch the Test series opener between India and England in four days.

RGI Stadium day wise attendance:

Day 1 - 23,000+

Day 2 - 32,000+

Day 3 - 25,000+

Day 4 - 27,000+

The match itself is turning out to be a humdinger with India needing less than 100 to win but only have 3 wickets in hand.

England set India a target of 231 runs to win after Ollie Pope's brilliant 196 helped them post 420 runs in their second innings.

India had dominated the first two days of the Test before the England vice-captain's 5th hundred in the format put the visitor's in the driver's seat at Uppal.