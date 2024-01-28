IND vs ENG: 'Wouldn't Be So Harsh To Judge Them', Rahul Dravid Defends Batters After Hyderabad Test Loss

Rahul Dravid. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rahul Dravid doesn't want to be "too harsh" while judging the younger crop of batters but the India head coach wants them to develop their own methods for countering spin-friendly conditions.

India were all out for 202 in pursuit of 231 with English spinners taking all 10 wickets on a surface that offered significant help to slow bowlers without being diabolical.

Shubman Gill, who had a wonderful run in white-ball cricket over the last year, faltered twice against England left-arm spinner Tom Hartley in the first red-ball assignment of the year at home.

"I wouldn't be so harsh to judge them. But it was a challenging wicket, and it's been a bit of a challenge for some of our young batsman to adapt. But you know, they've got the skill," Dravid said in his post-match press meet.

However, the batting legend expressed satisfaction about the way junior batters have been progressing.

"They've come here by scoring a lot of runs in domestic cricket. They are being picked on merit. Sometimes it does take time for people to adjust. They're working really hard and there's a lot of thought going into their batting," the coach said without taking names.

Rahul Dravid cites too much white-ball cricket behind lack of first-class cricket for Indian players

Every batter is unique and at this level, everyone needs to have their own methods to counter tougher challenges that lay ahead of them.

"It's just a question of them looking to constantly improve and develop skills that may help them counter these kinds of conditions a little bit better,” said Dravid.

Dravid thought the young batsmen's minimal game time in First-Class was behind their travails.

A fifer 🖐 on debut



Tom hardly put a foot wrong as he brings the visitors to the brink of victory 🎉#INDvsENG #IDFCFirstBankTestSeries #JioCinemaSports #BazBowled pic.twitter.com/toBszaZ8yM — JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 28, 2024

"We've to get better as a lot of players are quite young. A lot of these guys do play a lot of white-ball cricket and maybe don't get a lot of time to play First-Class cricket. So, they're learning and I think they're getting there," Dravid said.

However, Dravid said the failure of some of the batsmen to convert that start did hurt India in the first innings. India were bowled out for 420 in their first dig, and the Bengaluru man felt that they were probably 70-80 runs short.

"I thought we left probably 70 runs on the board in the first innings. Conditions were good to bat on day two and got some good starts but we didn’t really capitalise. We didn't get a 100, you know, a really big hundred. The second innings is always going to be challenging," he elaborated.

The 2nd Test begins on February 2nd in Vishakhapatnam.