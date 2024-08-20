'That Would Be The Goal': New Zealand Cricketer Xara Jetly Desires To Post Picture With Virat Kohli On Instagram; VIDEO

New Zealand woman cricketer Xara Jetley expressed her desire to click a picture with the Team India batting legend and post it on Instagram. Virat Kohli is considered one of the finest batters to have ever graced the game of cricket in the modern era.

Since making his international debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has established himself as one of the greats of the game, setting and shattering a plethora of records in cricketing history. With his passion for cricket and never-die-attitude, Virat Kohli has become an inspirational figure for the fans.

However, cricketers too admire Virat Kohli for redefining the game with his relentless drive and hunger to perform better and better. New Zealand cricketer Xaxa Jetley emerged as the new fan of Indian cricketer.

Speaking on Fine Legs — The Cricket Podcast, the host asked Jetley, "If you could bowl to any two cricketers; one from the men’s game and the other from the women’s, whom would you bowl to?”

In response, the young cricketer was quick to pick Virat Kohli and also spoke about her goal of posting a picture with the batting legend on Instagram.

"Yeah, this is really basic for me. I’d bowl to…the women’s game is tougher, but in the men’s game, I wanna bowl to Virat Kohli. If I could take a photo with Virat Kohli and put it on Instagram, that would be the goal." Xara Jetley said.