Video: Virat Kohli Does Bihu Dance After Taking Sadeera Samarawickrama's Catch During SL vs IND 2nd ODI

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli shook his legs after grabbing the catch of Sadeera Samarawickrama against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, August 4.

The celebration took place in the 27th over of Sri Lanka's innings when Samarawickrama attempted a slog off Axar Patel's off-stump delivery. However, the ball struck the lower part of the bat, looping up, and Virat Kohli backpedaled to take a safe catch.

After taking the catch of Sadeera Samarawickrama, Virat Kohli celebrated it by doing the Bihu dance, which is a traditional folk dance from India's northeast state called Assam. The unique celebration showcases Kohli's vibrant personality. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Can never get enough of Kohli’s celebrations 🕺



The Axar-Virat duo fetches India another wicket!



Watch #SLvIND 2nd ODI LIVE NOW on #SonyLIV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YF6eW6E7Di — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 4, 2024

After opting to bat, Sri Lanka lost a wicket on the first ball of the match as opener Pathum Nissanka was dismissed for duck by Mohammed Siraj. Thereafter, Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis revived the hosts' batting as the pair formed 72-run partnership until the former dismissed for 40 at 72/2.

Mendis' stay at the crease ended after he was removed for 30. After Kusal Mendis' dismissal, Sadeera Samarawickrama was joined by skipper Charith Asalanka at the crease to carry on Sri Lanka's innings. The middle-order pair managed to the hosts past the 100-run mark and formed 37-run stand for the fourth wicket until Sadeera was dismissed for 14.

Janith Liyanage had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 12. Charith Asalanka walked back to Pavilion after scoring 25 off 42 balls and Sri Lanka were reeling at 136/6.

Dunith Wellalage and Kamindu Mendis take Sri Lanka 200-run mark

After Sri Lanka were left reeling at 136/6 following Asalanka's wicket, the lower middle order batters, Dunith Wellalage and Kamindu Mendis stepped for the hosts.

Wellalage and Mendis shared 72-run partnership for the seventh wicket to take Sri Lanka past 200-run mark until the latter was dismissed for 39 at 208/7. Then, Kamindu Mendis was joined by Akila Dhananjaya at the crease and the pair added 31-run stand for the eight until the former was dismissed for 40 at 239/8.

Eventually, Sri Lanka were restricted to 240/9 after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli teamed to run out Akila Dhananjaya.

For India, Washington Sundar led the bowling attack as he registered the figures of 3/30 with an economy rate of 3 in 10 overs, while Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets while conceding 33 runs with an economy rate of 3.3 in 10 overs/