SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Charges At Washington Sundar In Hilarious VIDEO After Bowler Falters Twice

Team India captain Rohit Sharma never fails to entertain his fans whenever he's on the field. The Hitman was once again in a jovial mood when his bowler Washington Sundar couldn't get his run-up right during the ongoing 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.

A funny moment took place in the 15th over when Sundar stopped twice before bowling his first delivery as he faltered with his run-up.

Noticing the delay in proceedings, Rohit hilariously charged at Washington from first slip and gestured to hit his teammate, leaving everyone in splits. The video of the incident was posted on social media by the host broadcaster.

"Just @ImRo45 being his hilarious self on the field," the post from Sony Sports Network read.