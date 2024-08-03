'We Should Have Got That One Run': India Skipper Rohit Sharma Disappointed Over Match Tie vs Sri Lanka In 1st ODI

India captain Rohit Sharma believes that the 231-run target set by Sri Lanka in the first ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium was "gettable".

After restricting Sri Lanka on 230/8, it turned out to be a topsy-turvy chase for the Indian team. Despite the explosive start provided by Rohit (58 in 47 balls, with seven fours and three sixes), the chase became a tantalizing affair for the Indian team.

However, the Indian team ended up losing wickets towards the end, which ended the game in a draw in the absence of Super Over.

"The score was gettable. You have to bat well to get there. We batted well in patches. No consistent momentum. We had the upper hand. We lost a couple of wickets," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Following the dismissal of Shreyas Iyer, Sri Lanka stood in the pole position to see off the game. India looked down and out after being reduced to 132-5 in 24.2 overs.

But the duo of Axar Patel (33) and KL Rahul (31) brought India back into the game by forging a 57-run stand. After the partnership ended, Shivam Dube almost took India across the finishing line.

Shivam Dube's wicket turned game around for Sri Lanka

Before he could finish off the game, Dube was sent back to the dressing room by skipper Charith Asalanka. With one run needed in more than two overs, the Sri Lankan captain provided the killer blow, which ended the game in a draw.

At the end of the game, Rohit felt that the result was fair and said, "With the KL-Axar partnership, we came back. Little disappointing at the end. These things happened. Sri Lanka played well. In the end, it was a fair result. It (pitch) remained the same. It's not where you can come and play your shots. You have to dig in. The game shifted towards both teams at different times. We should have got that one run."

India and Sri Lanka will return to action in the second ODI on Sunday at the same venue.