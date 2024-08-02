'Udhar Hee Maarenge Aada': Rohit Sharma's Stump Mic Conversation Goes Viral During IND vs SL 1st ODI; Video

Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the best to listen to as far as stump mic conversations are concerned. The swashbuckling opening batter's conversations with his players left fans in splits on multiple occasions during the Test series against England at home earlier this year. He was at it again during the ongoing 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

With Sri Lankan batters struggling against India's relentless bowling performance after opting to bat, the 37-year-old was heard passing instruction to his bowler. The incident occurred during the 20th over of the innings as Kuldeep Yadav was bowling and Rohit was saying that the batters will play with the cross bat.

Rohit Sharma on the stump mic : " Udhar Hi Marenge aada 😂👋.'"



Most unfiltered guy, for real 😜. pic.twitter.com/Ezg6581W9V — Jod Insane (@jod_insane) August 2, 2024

Sri Lanka chose to bat in the first ODI against India:

As far as the ongoing first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo is concerned, the hosts won the toss and opted to bat first. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli weren't part of the preceding T20I series, but have returned to what looks like a strong playing XI for the tourists. India also hold the momentum due to sweeping the T20I series 3-0.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj