IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Here's Why Does Team India's Jersey Has 3 Stars On Top Right

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Following the culmination of the three-game T20I series, India and Sri Lanka are currently squaring off in the 50-over series. The first of the three-game series is currently taking place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Nevertheless, the Men in Blue's ODI jersey intrigued fans as there were three stars on the extreme right of it.

The explanation behind the three stars is India winning two 50-over World Cup trophies and a Champions Trophy title. India had won the ODI World Cup for the first time in 1983 under Kapil Dev's captaincy, while MS Dhoni repeated the success 28 years in 2011 on home soil as the hosts defeated Sri Lanka.

Do you know why are there 3 stars in India’s ODI jersey? 👇🏻🤩#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/BDREJKGsDO — InsideSport (@InsideSportIND) August 2, 2024

Dhoni also captained the national team to the Champions Trophy title in 2013 when India defeated England by a narrow margin of 5 runs in Birmingham.

Sri Lanka chose to bat in the first ODI against India:

As far as the ongoing first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo is concerned, the hosts won the toss and opted to bat first. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli weren't part of the preceding T20I series, but have returned to what looks like a strong playing XI for the tourists. India also hold the momentum due to sweeping the T20I series 3-0.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj