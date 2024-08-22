'Thank you SIUUUbscribers': Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts 'Golden Button' After Launching YouTube Channel, Breaking Record With 10 mn Subscribers In 1 Day

Image: X

The greatest footballer on the planet, Cristiano Ronaldo, made his YouTube debut on Wednesday and garnered one million subscribers in an hour. Ronaldo celebrated his achievement with his family by presenting the Golden Buzzer he received from the platform. So far the 'UR Cristiano',channel has garnered over 10 million subscribers.

Ronaldo expressed his gratitude to his fans on social media, referring to them as "SIUUUbscribers," a playful nod to his iconic celebration. "A present for my family … Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!" Ronaldo wrote while showing off his 'Gold Play Button' to his children.

In the video, he is unboxing the plaque in front of his kids and tell them that his channel has crossed a million subscribers.

Ronaldo's channel debuted with several engaging videos, including a teaser trailer, a fun quiz game with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, and a clip of Ronaldo meeting his wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Within the first 90 minutes of the channel's launch, it garnered over 1 million subscribers. In just six hours, the number of subscribers surged past 6 million.

The channel already has 19 short videos posted including Ronaldo unveiling the 'Gold Button' in front of his kids. YouTube presents 'Gold Button' to channels who reach one million subscribers.

Channels with 10 million subscribers get the prestigious 'Diamond Button'. With 12.4 million subscribers already, the 'Diamond Button' is also expected to land in Ronaldo's cabinet soon.