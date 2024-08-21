Cristiano Ronaldo Smashes YouTube Milestone, Reaches Million Subscribers In Record Time

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo, made a smashing entry into the world of YouTube by launch of his channel, “UR". Following the launch of the channel, the number of subscribers crossed 1 million mark within the first 90 minutes. The numbers continues to rise at an impressive rate. Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on the X platform, 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.

In his inaugural video, Ronaldo reveals his passion for football and shares insights into his life beyond the field. “I am very happy to make this project come to life,” Ronaldo said in the announcement.

“It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real. I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so. They will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects.”

About Cristiano Ronaldo's Youtube channel

In a short one-minute teaser, a laughing Ronaldo looked in high spirits. He said 'I have a big surprise for you, the new YouTube channel,'

Nine videos have been uploaded to date. They include a 'Meet Georgina', a free-kick challenge with his son and a 'This or That' selection which sees Ronaldo choosing between iconic athletes such as Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

Shortly after, a Mr & Mrs quiz featuring Ronaldo and Georgina also went live.