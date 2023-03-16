Thala or Thor? Fans in awe as picture of MS Dhoni's massive biceps at 41 goes viral

MS Dhoni is a supremely fit human being. Cricket fans all over the world know that the former India captain has maintained his fitness even after retiring from the international format a few years ago.

But he seems to have taken his fitness up a few notches as he prepares for what could possibly be his final season in the Indian Premier League this year.

Dhoni will be back in IPL 2023, leading the Chennai Super Kings and has been practicing hard for the upcoming tournament.

A recent of picture of Dhoni during his batting practice is going viral on social media.

The picture shows Dhoni hitting a shot on the front foot, but what caught everyone's eye are his bulging biceps in the picture.

Fans are going crazy after looking at the 41-year-old's massive biceps. He looks more like Thor than Thala in the picture due to his physique.

"ICYMI the easter egg from last night, here is the original," CSK posted on Instagram.

Chennai Super Kings have been quite actively posting pictures and videos of the players' practice sessions.

Dhoni will lead the four-time champions this season as CSK return to their home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium, at Chepauk after a gap of three years.

CSK had a horrid season last year, finishing ninth in the standings with only four victories. After Ravindra Jadeja resigned as captain midway through the IPL 2022 because of a subpar start to the season, Dhoni took over.