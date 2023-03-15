Watch Video: MS Dhoni hits the paces in the nets as he wields his willow in probably his final season

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has been putting in the hard yards in the nets ahead of the upcoming IPL season this month. Dhoni was seen at the chepauk nets as the team practiced. It's fair to assume this could be the last season fans would see Dhoni practicing in the nets, and even worse, his last few months of competitive cricket.

Return to the Chepauk

The 41-year-old will play in front of the home fans after three years, and he is leaving no stone unturned to get to his best before the season starts. CSK had a horrid season last year, finishing ninth in the standings with only four victories. After Ravindra Jadeja resigned as captain midway through the IPL 2022 because of a subpar start to the season, Dhoni took over.

Chennai spent a lot of money at the IPL 2023 auction to bolster their lineup with players like England World Cup champion Ben Stokes, as well as seasoned Indian batters Ajinkya Rahane, uncapped Shaik Rasheed, Nishanth Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, and Bhagat Varma.

The teams have been divided into two groups - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in Group A while Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are in Group B.

On March 3rd, Chennai will play their first game against Lucknow Super Giants at home in Chepauk.

Kyle Jamieson, a New Zealand pacer, was ruled out with an injury prior to the start of the season, dealing CSK a major blow. The Chennai training camp offers head coach Stephen Fleming, captain Dhoni, and the management the chance to find a capable replacement for the Kiwi quickie.