Watch Video: Robin Uthappa launches Mohammed Hafeez for three consecutive towering sixes

Robin Uthappa was at his explosive best in Match No. 4 of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) between Asia Lions and India Maharajas on Tuesday, March 14 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

Uthappa, who recently announced his retirement from all formats of the game, was playing for India Maharajas. Utappa went berserk on former Pakistan spinner Mohammed Hafeez.

Uthappa blasted Hafeez for three whooping sixes over midwicket in the ninth over of the Maharajas' run chase by making superb use of the long handle. Hafeez, who most recently competed in the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) 2023 for the Quetta Gladiators, continued bowling short and the batter kept putting the ball into the stands.

Uthappa scored a four and a single after three sixes, and the Maharajas scored 23 runs off that over.

The Maharajas defeated the Lions by 10 wickets, and Uthappa was named Player of the Match. Uthappa and captain Gautam Gambhir combined for 159 runs for the first wicket in 12.3 overs to lead their team to victory. Gambhir recorded his third consecutive half-century during the competition.

Uthappa's knock included 11 fours and five sixes, totaling 88 runs off 39 balls. After losing their opening matches to the Lions of Shahid Afridi and the World Giants of Aaron Finch, the Maharajas gained their first victory in the competition thanks to his innings.

With two points and a current net run rate of +0.990, the Maharajas are ranked second. Their following contest is against the Giants on Wednesday, March 15.