Watch Video: Shahid Afridi's brilliant gesture after Gambhir gets hit on the helmet during a Legends League Cricket T20 match

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi squared off as India Maharajas and Asia Lions took on each other in a Legends League Cricket T20 match.

Saturday, March 11, 2023
When the names Gambhir and Afride are mentioned together, bitter memories of the two cricketing legends' clashes on the field during their active days as cricketers are relived. On Friday, however, a heartwarming moment occurred on the field, with Afridi checking on Gambhir's well-being during a Legends League Cricket T20 match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions.

Gambhir was on strike in the 12th over of India's batting. Gambhir attempted to hit the ball towards the fine-leg boundary on an Abul Razzaq delivery, but the ball hit the edge of his bat and struck him on the helmet. Despite the fact that no serious damage had been done, Afridi approached Gambhir and asked him if everything was okay before proceeding with the match.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with Afridi's gesture winning over fans' hearts.

The Asia Lions team won the match, defeating the India Maharajas by 9 runs, having scored 165 runs while batting first.

Upul Tharanga (40) and Misbah-ul-Haq (73) were the top scorers for Asia, while Stuart Binny and Parvinder Awana each took two wickets for India.

Chasing a difficult target, India lost opener Robin Uthappa early for a duck, but Gautam Gambhir held his own, scoring 54 runs off 39 balls. 

However, none of the other Indian batters were able to step up, and the team fell 9 runs short of the Lions' total.

