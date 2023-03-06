Watch: MS Dhoni hits towering six during CSK net practice, fans awestruck by captain's muscle power

As the 2023 season of the IPL approaches, CSK captain MS Dhoni was spotted hitting the nets to find his batting rhythm. The former Indian captain's penchant to hit the distance is what made him a household name at the start of his career. In a video that has now gone viral the veteran wicketkeeper batsman can be seen facing spinners in the nets and he heaved one of the deliveries for a massive six over the bowler's head.

The schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has been released, with Chennai Super Kings taking on Gujarat Titans in the opening match on March 31. This year's IPL will be played in a home-and-away format, with MS Dhoni returning to Chennai for the first time in three years.

In Chennai, the former India captain has a large fan base. Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden discussed the reception Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will receive when he walks onto the field at Chepauk after almost three years.

"It will be an amazing moment. I think last year, we were all under the impression that will MSD come back again. At the close of the IPL season, he made that huge comment to say that he will be back. Now, what that means for all that Yellow Army is that Chennai suddenly galvanized a tad around the superior leader, who has done it for so long. This will, most certainly, I think, be the close of his IPL career. So, those few games at the start are not only going to be key for the fans, his performance is also going to be key for CSK this season," Hayden said.